“We started Cove Markets three years ago to help crypto investors get the most out of their trading experience,” said Scott Knudsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Cove Markets. Cove Markets, an API platform that enables users to trade across multiple centralized exchanges and manage aggregate financial data, will become part of Robinhood Crypto, as announced by the discount brokerage late Tuesday. Traders and investors can connect up to seven exchanges, including Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Bitfinex, etc., using Cove Markets to trade over 50 major currencies and altcoins.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO