The Sportsgrid NBA Model sees a lot of value with the Suns on the moneyline and the over. However, it’s not as keen on the spread. Looking at the model, it gives Phoenix a 65.28 percent chance to win, a fair moneyline of -188, and a 4.6 expected margin of victory. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Suns are a -118 on the moneyline and a -1.5 on the spread. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers come into this matchup, losers of five straight. In comparison, the Suns have only lost two of their previous 22 games, but those two losses have come in their past four. Portland is fighting it out in the middle of the Western Conference, sitting in tenth, while Phoenix rests comfortably in second.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO