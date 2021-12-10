ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Active Addresses Recovers Above 1 Million

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

The number of bitcoin active addresses had declined following the September market crash but promptly picked up again in October. At the beginning of December, another dip rocked the market that sent addresses plummeting once more. The number had dropped well below the one million mark for the majority of November...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. What Happened: Solana remains in a massive broadening ascending wedge since 2020 and appears to be in the early innings of a fourth wave of “price discovery,” according to Kraken’s November 2021 Market Recap and Outlook report.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Source
Markets Insider

90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market

As of Monday, 90% of all bitcoins have been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com, 12 years after miners acquired the first-ever bitcoins. That means about 18.9 million coins out of the maximum supply of 21 million are now on the open market. But mining the final 10% isn't expected to happen until February 2140, based on network estimates and bitcoin halving schedules, CoinDesk reported.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Guardian

Bitcoin could become ‘worthless’, Bank of England warns

The Bank of England has said that bitcoin could be “worthless” and people investing in the digital currency should be prepared to lose everything. In a warning over the potential risks for investors, the central bank questioned whether there was any inherent worth in the most prominent digital currency, which has soared in value this year to close to $50,000 (£37,786) a piece.
CURRENCIES
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Back to $45,000 Range Before Finding Support

Bitcoin (BTC) is showing short-term signs of a bottom and might confirm them with a breakout from a descending parallel channel. Bitcoin decreased considerably on Dec 13, falling to a low of $45,672 in the process. Despite the drop, it’s still trading above the 0.618 Fib retracement support level at...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Dogecoin is better than Bitcoin for payments, Elon Musk declares

Elon Musk continued promoting DOGE in a Time Magazine interview after being named Time’s 2021 Person of the Year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is not that good for everyday payments as the meme-based cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE). Musk compared the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to DOGE...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Safe Cryptos To Invest In During A Crypto Winter

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Crypto winters are one of the greatest fears of crypto investors and are predicted to occur in four-year cycles, with the previous cycle occurring in 2018. Moving forth to the year of 2021, this phenomenon is believed to have commenced since early November 2021, where massive selloffs of Bitcoin and Ethereum took place as a result of a collective of negative catalysts such as the US Infrastructure Bill, China's clampdown on Bitcoin mining and the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, just to name a few.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin NUPL Says Market Stands At Key Junction Between Bull And Bear Trends

The Bitcoin NUPL indicator shows the market is currently testing a key support level that may be a junction between bullish and bearish trends. Bitcoin NUPL Shows Market Currently Stands At Key Support Level. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the NUPL shows that the market has entered...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Stablecoin Supply Ratio Approaches All-Time Low: Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Analysis

In this article, BeInCrypto takes a look at Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain indicators, more specifically the Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR) and the (USDT) supply on exchanges. This is done in order to determine how much buying power stablecoins currently have over the entire bitcoin (BTC) supply. SSR. SSR is an on-chain...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy