Crypto market eyes recovery ahead of key US inflation data release

The British pound had moved higher on Tuesday, as GDP/USD trades at 1.3253, up 0.30% on the day. UK employment numbers were solid on Monday, although the pound still lost ground. Unemployment rolls continue to drop, with the November reading coming in at -49.8 thousand. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in the three months to October, down from 4.3% a month earlier. Wage growth came in at a strong 4.9%. What is noteworthy about the employment report is that unemployment has been falling despite the end of the job furlough programme. This points to a continuing recovery in the labour market. Still, the employment picture is not all rosy. There is growing concern that job growth is stalling, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. If the government introduces more severe health restrictions, that will translate into closures and unemployment will rise.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO