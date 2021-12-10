ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto market eyes recovery ahead of key US inflation data release

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

The Asia Pacific and European markets slide in caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data. Growing inflation has become a mounting concern for nations around the world, especially the United States. The U.S. has seen one of the sharpest rises in consumer inflation over the past year. Lawmakers around...

MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
actionforex.com

Pound Calm ahead of Inflation Data

The British pound had moved higher on Tuesday, as GDP/USD trades at 1.3253, up 0.30% on the day. UK employment numbers were solid on Monday, although the pound still lost ground. Unemployment rolls continue to drop, with the November reading coming in at -49.8 thousand. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in the three months to October, down from 4.3% a month earlier. Wage growth came in at a strong 4.9%. What is noteworthy about the employment report is that unemployment has been falling despite the end of the job furlough programme. This points to a continuing recovery in the labour market. Still, the employment picture is not all rosy. There is growing concern that job growth is stalling, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. If the government introduces more severe health restrictions, that will translate into closures and unemployment will rise.
Macdaily News

Wall Street tumbles as investors eye hot inflation data

Wall Street tumbled as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each fell more than 1% on Tuesday after hot inflation data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. Reuters:. Declines were led...
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
cryptocoingossip.com

Panic Sell or Buy the Dip? CoinShares Says Institutions ‘Extremely Polarized’ Over Crypto Market Correction

Leading digital asset manager CoinShares says that institutional investors are in disagreement over the latest crypto correction. According to CoinShares, crypto investment products saw nearly $88 million worth of inflows last week. However, the numbers may not tell the full story as some investment providers saw more than 10% of their total assets under management (AuM) lost to outflows.
