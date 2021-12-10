Kellogg Is Permanently Replacing 1,400 Striking Factory Workers

1,100 coal miners at Warrior Met Coal in Alabama have been on strike since April 1, and 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at cereal plants in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since Oct. 5. Facing intense financial, physical, and psychological strains from being on strike for so long, violence and hostility from scab workers on the picket line, and threats of being permanently replaced, these workers have held strong. However, they are now facing additional obstacles imposed by business-friendly courts that are stripping their legally protected right to picket. At the Warrior Met picket line in Brookwood, Alabama, as well as the Kellogg’s picket line in Omaha, Nebraska, striking union workers have been slapped with injunctions that restrict who can picket, how close they can stand to company entrances, what they can and can’t do, etc. But the unions aren’t giving up without a fight.

