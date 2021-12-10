ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kellogg Is Permanently Replacing 1,400 Striking Factory Workers

By Steven Bohner
 5 days ago
After over 2 months of strikes and multiple failed contract negotiations, Kellogg announced that it will permanently replace the striking factory workers. Strikes began at Kellogg's on October 5th of this year when workers walked out over a variety of issues involving health care, vacation time, and retirement benefits. Since the...

Related
MetroTimes

Kellogg faces pushback from Biden, Redditors as union strike continues

On top of the ongoing pressure from union employees and several Democratic lawmakers, cereal giant Kellogg can now count President Joe Biden and thousands of Redditors as opponents of its union-busting actions. More than two months have passed since union workers at four Kellogg plants around the country, including 325...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Kellogg’s facing political pressure to resume contract talks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg’s is facing increasing political pressure to resume contract talks with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts sent a letter to the company’s CEO this week urging the company to return to the bargaining table with workers at its four plants nationwide, including one in his state. That came just a few days after President Joe Biden criticized Kellogg’s for threatening to hire permanent replacements for the workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5.
POLITICS
WKMI

Bernie Sanders Coming To Battle Creek To Support Striking Kellogg Employees

Last week I reported that the 1,400 Union workers at the four Kellogg cereal plants had rejected their tentative agreement with the company. Not only did the union members at the Kellogg’s plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Nebraska; and Memphis, Tennessee reject the offer but they "overwhelmingly voted to reject the tentative agreement”.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Tiktokers Try to Crash Kellogg’s Website After They Fire Workers

Just last week, the news broke that Kellogg's would be permanently replacing their workers currently on strike. In an article published by marketwatch.com, it was reported that the near 1,400 Kellogg's workers on strike would be permanently replaced. An official statement released by Kellogg's read,. The prolonged work stoppage has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KXL

Grocery Workers Vote To Strike

TIGARD, Ore– Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents over 29,000 essential workers in Oregon and SW Washington, have voted overwhelmingly to authorize their Union Leadership to call for an unfair labor practice strike against Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers (QFC) as a response to multiple unfair labor practices (ULPs) committed by the two companies. Fred Meyer and QFC are both subsidiaries of national retail food giant, The Kroger Co.
PORTLAND, OR
Real News Network

How companies like Kellogg’s are weaponizing the courts to break strikes

1,100 coal miners at Warrior Met Coal in Alabama have been on strike since April 1, and 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at cereal plants in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since Oct. 5. Facing intense financial, physical, and psychological strains from being on strike for so long, violence and hostility from scab workers on the picket line, and threats of being permanently replaced, these workers have held strong. However, they are now facing additional obstacles imposed by business-friendly courts that are stripping their legally protected right to picket. At the Warrior Met picket line in Brookwood, Alabama, as well as the Kellogg’s picket line in Omaha, Nebraska, striking union workers have been slapped with injunctions that restrict who can picket, how close they can stand to company entrances, what they can and can’t do, etc. But the unions aren’t giving up without a fight.
LABOR ISSUES
Axios

Biden "deeply troubled" by Kellogg plans to replace striking employees

President Biden said Friday that he's "deeply troubled" by Kellogg Company's decision to replace workers who rejected a tentative settlement this week. The latest: Kellogg announced this week that it would permanently replace the employees on strike after workers rejected a five-year tentative agreement that included 3% pay raises. "The...
ECONOMY
Upworthy

People are flooding Kellogg's with fake job applications in solidarity with striking workers

People have crashed Kellogg's job portal website by flooding it with fake applications to show their support to union workers fighting for better wages and working conditions. Kellogg workers have been striking for more than two months trying to negotiate with management against the proposed pay and benefits cuts while forcing workers to work severe over time as long as 16-hour-days for seven days a week. The company refuses to meet their demands, so they went on a strike.
LABOR ISSUES
d1softballnews.com

Heartless Kellogg’s: 1400 workers say no to the deal and replace them en bloc

Harsh trade union clashes in the US in the four factories of Kellogg, the company that produces the well-known brands of cereals that are particularly popular with Americans. Management decided to replace the 1,400 workers who had been on strike for more than two months after they rejected a five-year deal that called for a 3% wage increase and the retention of current health insurance benefits. Employees believe they deserve more because they work over 80 hours a week and have ensured the operation of the plants during the pandemic. They also protest that the deal includes staff cuts and, for new hires, lower salaries and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
dclabor.org

Kellogg’s strikers reject deal

​Members of the Bakery workers on strike against Kellogg’s have overwhelmingly voted to reject the tentative agreement reached last week. “The members have spoken,” said Bakers’ president Anthony Shelton, adding, “The strike continues.” Shelton said that the Bakers are “grateful for the outpouring of fraternal support we received from across the labor movement for our striking members at Kellogg’s. Solidarity is critical to this fight.” Click here to hear BCTGM Local 3G president Trevor Bidelman on yesterday’s Your Rights At Work radio show (WPFW 89.3FM, Thursdays 1-2p).
LABOR ISSUES
paydayreport.com

1,400 Kellogg’s Workers Reject Tentative Agreement – IATSE Strikes Spread in GA & OK – Richmond Teachers Win First-Ever Collective Bargaining Rights

Greetings from Erie, where it’s 5° below freezing and snowing, but striking ironworkers at Strayer are braving the cold as their strike enters its 8th week. We will have a longer story out in the next day or two, but check out a video of ironworkers picketing in the snow outside the plant at owner Kyle Strayer’s house here.
LABOR ISSUES
MarketRealist

Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane's Salary and Compensation Tops $11 Million

Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane earns an annual salary and bonuses that are 279 times that of the median pay of Kellogg employees, according to Salary.com data. For 2020, Cahillane made over $11.6 million in total compensation as Kellogg's CEO. About $1.3 million of that was his salary, while over $3.3 million was in bonuses, $1.8 million in stock options, and $4.8 million in stock.
BUSINESS
WKMI

Breaking: Kellogg’s BCTGM Union Members Reject Latest Contract

I certainly did not see this coming. When the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) accepted the latest contract offer to be presented to their union members for a vote I assumed it would be accepted. I thought this because the Union Representatives had rejected other contract offers from Kellogg.
LABOR ISSUES
Rolling Stone

Cereal Killers: How 80-Hour Weeks and a Caste System Pushed Kellogg’s Workers to Strike

OMAHA — The shelves at the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union Local 50 are lined with boxes of Kellogg’s products that the union members and their mothers, brothers, and grandfathers have packed over the past century. A Froot Loops box commemorating the 2012 Olympics sits next to Special K Plus, a cereal that for some reason comes in a milk carton. A toy truck delivers Corn Flakes. Still, what catches your eye is a box featuring an impossibly cute boy slurping up his Rice Krispies. No one knows when exactly the box is from — probably...
AGRICULTURE
