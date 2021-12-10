How Lisa Chin Mollica Finds Time for What Matters

Declaring an end to the day, even if I haven’t completed everything, is one of my go-to Microsteps. Like many of us, I struggle to get everything done in a day. Life is a balancing act with work, family, social, and home obligations all competing for my attention. Before Thrive, I would often go to bed thinking of all of the things I didn’t accomplish that day. Now, I understand that there will always be things on my to-do list, and that’s OK. Declaring an end to my day means that I trust myself to have prioritized the most important tasks of the day and to have done the best that I can. It helps me release negative self-talk and celebrate the day’s accomplishments, knowing that tomorrow is another day.
