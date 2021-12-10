How Lisa Chin Mollica Finds Time for What Matters

One of my favorite Microsteps that has helped with focus and prioritization has been blocking off uninterrupted time in the morning to get work done. Since we are all remote at the moment, I like to have daily meetings with my team to ensure we have time to connect. When I first started this practice, I scheduled these meetings in the morning, but I soon realized that my days were getting away from me. I didn’t get as much done as I’d wanted. My most productive time of day, the morning, was always booked with meetings. I spoke to my team and we agreed to push our meetings to 11 a.m. with 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. blocked off for focus time. Not only did it help me get so much done in those two hours, but some members on my team did the same and also felt it has helped them a lot.

