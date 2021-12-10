ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

CentraCare’s Annual Holly Ball Event Raises $550,000

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare says their annual Holly Ball event was another success. Organizers says the event raised $550,000....

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

