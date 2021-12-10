ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mellencamp releases new track from upcoming album, which has a cover courtesy of his son

Cover picture for the articleMost fans know that John Mellencamp is a talented painter, but it seems like his son is following in his footsteps. On Friday, the rocker revealed that the painting on the...

John Mellencamp has announced a new album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which will hit shelves on Jan. 21. The heartland rocker previewed the LP with a new single titled “Chasing Rainbows,” released today. You can listen to the song below, and you can preorder Strictly a One-Eyed Jack now via Amazon Music and Apple Music.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
John Mellencamp
