Michigan State

GM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants – source

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – General Motors is considering investments in two electric vehicle-related facilities in Michigan, one with partner LG Energy Solution, that could top $4 billion, according...

wtvbam.com

Business
