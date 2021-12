It was a scene of panic and chaos after shots were fired in the Cricket Club, early Thanksgiving morning, in Battle Creek. A Battle Creek police officer, who was on foot patrol in the neighborhood of the bar, located at 34 West Michigan Avenue, heard shots fired within the establishment and attempted to enter through a rear entrance, but was unable to do so because of hundreds of patrons attempting to flee the scene. He was finally able to enter the bar and located 29-year-old Xavier West, who had been struck in the chest by gunfire during a large brawl.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO