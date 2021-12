Contemporary supercars are the hot ticket at present, and despite the fact that there will always be something more capable lurking right around the corner with the coming model year, that doesn’t dissuade collectors from coveting yesterday’s latest-and-greatest, especially when their numbers are small and the demand for them is big. Among those most sought after is the Lexus LFA, an example of which will be offered through the RM Sotheby’s live auction in Phoenix, Ariz., on January 27, 2022. The LFA has always been a bit of an outlier in the supercar hall of fame, largely because it’s so great...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO