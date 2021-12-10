ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Is Nick Cannon’s ‘Miracles Across 125th Street’ a Reunion of ‘The Masked Singer’?

By Justin Jenkins
talentrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cannon has a new Christmas film that he’s hoping the whole family can enjoy. VH1 is set to premiere Miracles Across 125th Street on Dec 20 at 9 p.m. ET. His Ncredible Entertainment is producing alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and Capital Arts. The film will feature dozens of familiar faces...

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Todrick Hall
Person
Jan Sport
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Akon
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
WISH-TV

Nick Cannon mourns loss of his youngest child to a brain tumor

(CNN) — Television host and actor Nick Cannon shared with his talk show audience on Tuesday that his youngest child, Zen, has died. “Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer,” an emotional Cannon said. “It’s tough.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Miracles#Dancing With The Stars#Vh1#Ncredible Entertainment#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Capital Arts#Peppermint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Is Floored By Nick Cannon's Answer When Asked Which Baby Mama Is His Favorite

While Nick Cannon is always on viewers’ television screens, most of his notoriety, as of late, has been tied to the number of children he’s fathered. Because he's had multiple children within the last year alone, he's become a lightning rod for discussion and online jokes. All the feedback hasn’t deterred Cannon from living his life, though. With the hoopla surrounding Cannon’s growing brood, Real Housewives impresario Andy Cohen had to ask him which baby mama is his favorite. Cannon answered in on-brand fashion, and Cohen was understandably floored.
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kelly Rowland On ‘The Nick Cannon Show’

It was all fun and games on Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show that I didn’t even know existed until recently lol! A special guest made her appearance on the show to give a little holiday cheer and that was singer Kelly Rowland! She made the show extra special by cooking a holiday feast with Nick and she made a yummy dessert as well! She said she makes a great banana pudding and you can’t go wrong with that. I loved her dress it was so super sexy and that hairdo, wow! I have the details on what fashion designer she was wearing inside, have a great day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

See Nick Cannon's tattoo tribute to his late son

Nick Cannon is showing off the new tattoo he got in honor of his late 5-month-old son, Zen. The 41-year-old TV personality shared an image of the tattoo Friday during the "Pic of the Day" segment on "The Nick Cannon Show." "This is a week where I've seen so much...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Mourns Late Son Zen, Says 'It Has Been An Honor And Privilege Being Your Mommy'

Alyssa Scott has paid tribute to her and Nick Cannon's late son, Zen. As previously reported by OK!, the 5-month-old passed away earlier this month of a brain tumor. Scott shared a montage of clips of the baby on Instagram, while Jhené Aiko's "Promises" played in the background. "Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away," the grieving mama began her caption. "It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy