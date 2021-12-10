ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Swing Time: Steven Bernstein

relix
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrumpeter, composer, arranger and bandleader Steven Bernstein testifies that listening to “Angels”—the soulful, Levon Helm-inspired centerpiece of Tinctures in Time, his first volume of original music with the two-decades old Millennial Territory Orchestra—brings him to tears. “‘Angels’ is fucking heavy,” he says, calling from his suburban home in Nyack, N.Y. “It...

relix.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
relix

“A Great Recipe”: Warren Haynes on Recording Simultaneous Albums, Honoring Tony Rice and Revisiting the Phil Lesh Quintet

“Up until now, I’ve never had the desire to make two records at one time, and I probably never will again. But everybody was so anxious to get back to work and to be creative,” Warren Haynes says of Gov’t Mule’s decision to record simultaneous albums during the spring of 2021. The first of these releases, Heavy Load Blues, offers a blend of Haynes originals and songs written or associated with artists such as Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles and Bobby “Blue” Bland.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Leonard Bernstein: Cool

If you’d like a remarkable example of the genius of Leonard Bernstein, I recommend that you listen – or listen again – to the song “Cool,” from West Side Story. Bernstein needed a song for the character Riff to sing to build up the tension before the gang fight between the Jets and the Sharks. If I told you his solution was to take Baroque counterpoint – a fugue, to be precise – the syncopated rhythms of jazz, and the atonal twelve-tone technique of Arnold Schoenberg… and to mix them all together with a singer, a vibraphone, standard orchestral instruments, a drum set, and finger snapping, you’d probably say, “That sounds preposterous.” And it does. But that’s just what he did. And the result—which for anybody but Leonard Bernstein would have been inconceivable—was a fabulous Broadway show-stopper. Even the greatest hitters don’t always hit home runs, and even geniuses don’t always write masterpieces. But with “Cool,” Bernstein hit it out of the park.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Legacy Recordings announces ‘Summer of Soul’ soundtrack

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to be released Jan 28th. Legacy Recordings, Mass Distraction Media, documentary producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel alongside filmmaker, director, producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson announce the release of the Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on January 28th. The album accompanies Questlove’s directorial debut documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and is available in select theaters and on Hulu now. It notably took home six top honors at the Critics Choice Awards, including “Best Documentary Feature,” “Best Director,” “Best First Documentary Feature,” “Best Editing,” “Best Archival Documentary,” and “Best Music Documentary,” and was Winner of Best Documentary Award from the National Board of Review. It is currently nominated for “Best Music Film” at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Medeski
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Charles Mingus
Person
Lester Bowie
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Hal Willner
Person
Bernie Worrell
Person
Henry Butler
Person
Ben Allison
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Louis Armstrong
relix

The Core: Mike Gordon

The Phish bassist opens up on rehearsing for his first tour with Leo Kottke in 16 years and figuring out how to find “the fabric of the band.”. Rehearsing for this tour with Leo [Kottke] has been really fun—we’re piecing together some material from all three of our albums, sort of dabbling. And then we are working on some stuff that’s not on any of our albums. What I really like about bands, and maybe even duos, is when they have a certain sound that transcends whatever song they’re playing—a groove and a tonality and a sensibility. I call it the fabric of the band. There’s a certain flow.
ROCK MUSIC
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#The Lounge Lizards#Jamaica#Beautiful Music#Brooklyn Recording#Shifting Foundation#Good Time Music
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

The Monkees' Mike Nesmith dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, the genius musician, songwriter, filmmaker, and pop-culture innovator best known as the dry-witted, wooly-hatted guitarist/co-frontman of the 1960s’ zeitgeist-capturing TV band the Monkees, has died at age 78. The news comes less than a month after he and his bandmate Micky Dolenz wrapped the Monkees’ farewell tour with an emotional performance at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre on Nov. 1, during which Nesmith broke into tears several times.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
countryliving.com

The True Story Behind the Song 'White Christmas' Is Even Sadder Than Its Lyrics

With 50 million copies sold, not only is Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" the best-selling Christmas song of all time, it's also the best-selling single ever, according to Guinness World Records. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
MUSIC
EW.com

After a 15-year battle, James Brown's estate has finally been sold

We'll say it loud: James Brown's estate's got a brand-new home. Primary Wave Music, a company that specializes in marketing estates and song catalogs, has bought all of Brown's remaining assets, reports The New York Times. That includes ownership over the late musician's estate, music rights, and control over how his name and likeness are used.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
MUSIC
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy