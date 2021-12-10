GM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants – source

Volvo is very much focused on sustainability. The automaker recently announced that it would no longer be offering leather in its cars from 2030, and its future automobiles will be exceptionally eco-friendly. The Volvo XC90, arguably the most famous and desirable vehicle in the brand's current lineup, will be going all-electric too, getting a new name in the process. Along with sister company Polestar, the Swedish carmaker is clearly not looking to do anything but maximize efficiency through electric vehicles, and to help it get even better at that, has now announced a massive investment in battery development and manufacturing worth SEK 30 billion (over $3.3 billion).

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO