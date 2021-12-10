ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These Trendy $13 Sunglasses Look Like They Could Cost $200 or More

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQeni_0dJZ9Dhx00

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love when we can stay on top of all of the latest trends while balling on a budget. With certain trends, you don’t have to get the designer items attributed to the fad. You can go for the cheaper options instead. It doesn’t work with some specific items, but with sunglasses, you can totally get away with it!

We’ve been enjoying throwing it back to the ’90s, and a staple for any retro Y2K wardrobe is a pair of smaller, rectangular sunnies. There are versions out there that could cost $200 — or even more than that. But why spend a small fortune when you can get this pair from BUTABY that will cost you as little as $13? We found these on Amazon, and we immediately fell in love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaMW9_0dJZ9Dhx00
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon

Sunglasses just like this pair have been sold pretty much across all brands. We’ve seen them worn by all of our favorite stylish celebs — everyone from Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted rocking their shades. We have no doubt that the pairs they’ve debuted cost a pretty penny, but our Amazon version is just as fab!

These frames are pretty straightforward. They feature a thick rim around the rectangular lenses and have equally thick temples. They might be smaller than your oversized shades, but they still are large enough that they may effectively block the sun’s rays from your eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341gbl_0dJZ9Dhx00
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon

You can get these sunnies in tons of different colors, and you can also choose between single and two-packs! When you buy the bundles you end up saving more, with each pair costing you under $10 each. It’s an incredible value, and we are totally obsessed! The best part about the price point is that if we end up losing or damaging a pair, it’s not going to hurt as much as it would if we paid a designer price. No harm, no foul!

See it: Get the BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for prices starting at just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BUTABY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Turns Heads in Chic Black Gown & Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Lauren Sánchez arrived to the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in LA on Saturday, alongside billionaire boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The perfect pair was snapped smiling in coordinating black outfits. The Amazon founder wore a sharp tuxedo while his partner wore a long gown and black heels. The A-list event was held at the Pacific Design Center to support the nonprofit’s goal to raise money for children in poverty with diapers and other necessities. Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa was the guest of honor and was presented with the Giving Tree Award. Earlier this month, Bezos and Sánchez also complemented each other in sparkles and suede at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

You Can Get These Sorel Leather Booties for 50% Off Right Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. We’re already pretty far into December, so it might feel like it’s too late to buy a new pair of boots. But when we find a great deal on booties, how can we resist? It’s never too late to save big on booties we know we’ll get a ton of use out of right now and into the next season.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Cozy! This Blanket Scarf Is a Gorgeous Last-Minute Gift Idea and Ships Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Time is running out! Suddenly Christmas is around the corner, and you might have holiday parties and gift exchanges coming up even sooner. What do you do? Run to the way-too-crowded mall and hope to find anything decent in stock? You might not even have the time for that with how busy December can be.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Gigi Hadid
whowhatwear

The Nordstrom Made Department Has My Favorite Trendy Staples—I Like These Best

It’s no secret that Nordstrom is a go-to retailer for many of the editors on the team (myself included). After all, we cover our favorite buys on the regular. You may remember this piece on the chicest under-$100 items or this one on quality basics. And, fun fact, there’s actually one department I personally turn to quite often when I’m looking to uncover some of the freshest picks. Yep, I’m talking about the Nordstrom Made section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

How to dress like trendy queen Doja Cat for under $100

Doja Cat is the girl who can do it all. She’s stepped out in Mugler bodysuits, velour tracksuits, and custom outfits from emerging designers — all while accenting each look with a set of wild nails and hairdos. In line with the release of her album Planet Her, she’s been stepping out in fits that are truly out of this world.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Review: The Amazon-Exclusive Sock Boots We Want to Wear With Everything

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Disclaimer: The product in this article was gifted by Amazon. We can’t help it! We’re still utterly, irrevocably obsessed with the sock boot trend. But why wouldn’t we be? The sock boot is a shoe style that undeniably upgrades and elevates any outfit, whether you’re going casual with distressed denim or fancy with a designer dress. But there are so many options out there. Which is the best choice for your wardrobe?
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Stressed Skin? Stay Calm and Clear With This Soothing Gift Set — 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We have our complaints about the way our skin acts up year round, but this is the time of year when it tends to be exceedingly rambunctious. Something about the mix of cold weather, artificial heat and the stress of the holidays and the year ending just seems to instantly clog up our pores and encourage endless acne and irritation.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Best Gifts#Butaby
Us Weekly

Our Absolute Favorite Holiday Beauty Deals and Limited-Edition Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s not too late! Holiday deals are still popping up left and right, which means you still have time to buy stellar gifts for others — or self-care treats. Beauty deals, especially, are taking over the internet right now, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

7 Editor-Approved Fashion Finds No One Will Believe You Bought at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our life can be separated into two main categories. The first is when we’re shopping at Target, online or in store, and the other is, well…when we’re not. At any given time, if you were to take a peek inside our brain, there would be a high probability that we would be thinking of our next trip to Target!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Last-Minute Holiday Shopping? You Can Order These Tory Burch Items in Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you noticed that we’ve officially hit the half-way point of December? It’s hard to believe — this month is seriously flying by! Usually we’re not too stressed out about losing track of time, but during the holiday season, that’s certainly not the case.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

17 Last-Minute Gift Ideas Every Procrastinator Needs to See ASAP

So, you waited too long to buy holiday gifts. It was bound to happen. We’re not judging! Our literal day job revolves around online shopping and we’re still crossing names off our own lists. It’s not over ’til it’s over though. It’s only too late if your gift arrives late, and you still have plenty of options to choose from for last-minute gifts that will arrive on time!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

New Year’s Eve Party Shoes That Will Radiate Midnight Magic

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. We’re counting down the days until New Year’s Eve — when we’ll be counting down the seconds until midnight. We already have some outfit options in mind (sequins and sparkles, of course), but we still need to pick out the perfect shoes to complete the look. After another stressful year, we’re excited for a fresh start in 2022. As Taylor Swift sings, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.” And so are we!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Our Picks: 7 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Your Brother

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As the holidays approach, we’re scrambling to pick out last-minute presents. We’ve already secured gifts for our parents and significant other, but we still need to find something for our brother. Help!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This 2-Piece Knit Set Is Probably the Chicest Comfy Outfit We’ve Ever Owned

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Disclaimer: This product was gifted by Amazon. This year is definitely ending on a more normal note than when it first started. People have begun to settle back into a normal routine in their personal and professional lives, myself included! The biggest thing for me was being able to travel again, and before I even made specific plans I knew I needed the right outfit to wear on my trips.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

We Plan on Wearing This Amazing Sweater Set During Cold Winter Nights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A lot of the lounge sets we buy are great for chilly days, but what about those seriously cold nights when we need to wear a heavier-duty material? Basic knits aren’t going to cut it when we really need all of the warmth we can get, which is why we’re beyond ready to buy this set from TAOVK to help us survive the winter!
APPAREL
The Independent

11 best moisturisers for sensitive skin: The products to tackle dry, combination and hypoallergenic skin

One of the best ways to ensure your skin is plump and hydrated is with a daily moisturiser.However, if you have sensitive skin, whether it’s prone to redness, irritation or inflammation easily, finding the right one is not as simple as it sounds, and it’s not always as easy as just picking one off the shelf.Ingredients such as aloe vera, glycerin and hyaluronic acid are all ones to look out for when trying to alleviate dryness and dehydration. But with thousands of options on the market, it can feel like navigating a minefield of creams, lotions and gels.To help you...
SKIN CARE
yankodesign.com

Thinnest VR headset in the world looks exactly like a pair of sunglasses and weighs just 37 grams

If the EM3 Ether is any indication, the future of the metaverse will have incredibly sleek VR glasses that don’t look like toasters attached to your face. At first glance, it’s possible that you wouldn’t even notice that the person above was wearing VR glasses. Debuted in Beijing by VR startup EM3 Technology, the Ether currently holds the mantle of the world’s slimmest and lightest VR headset. It looks exactly like an ordinary pair of sunglasses and sits on your face just like one too, but behind that seemingly ordinary veneer is a cutting-edge near-eye optical display system powered by two cameras located on the front of the glasses.
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy