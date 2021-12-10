ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Davis

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDc swept up the leaves in piles but didn’t come get them! Happened this...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

popville.com

Fire at the Woodner

Thanks to Kyle for sending. DC Fire and EMS reports: “Working Fire 3600 block 16th St NW. Fire 10th floor apartment.”. From AlertDC: “DC FEMS reports the 3600 block of 16th Street NW is closed due to fire activity. Please use alternate routes.”. December 13 Coronavirus Data New...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Kyle for sending. DC Fire and EMS reports: "Working Fire 3600 block 16th St NW. Fire 10th floor apartment." From AlertDC: "DC FEMS reports the 3600 block of…
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Shooting in Petworth around 9am

Daniel writes at 9:02am: “Anyone else hear gunshots at 4th and Delafield NW? If so, that’s a new record for an early morning shooting. :(. Oh yeah, definitely a guy shot on 4th St. Tons of police showed up. Sadness for this neighborhood.”. Julie writes: “4-6 gunshots followed...
popville.com

“this may be the craziest parking ticket I’ve seen”

Jonathan writes: "I know I'm a bad parallel parker, but damn, this may be the craziest parking ticket I've seen".
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Wait, What?

Cheryl asks DC Water: “is the dirt in my home’s water connected to road work in 1400 Block of Florida NW?”. Missed Connection – “she did the right thing when she didn’t need to.”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Joanna Hiatt Kim...
POLITICS
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
PETS
popville.com

Double Shooting (one of whom was killed) Friday around 10pm

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. At approximately 10:06 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
popville.com

Shots Fired Inside Columbia Heights Metro around 7:15pm Last Night

“Police officers and detectives are on the platform. There are bullet casings on the ground, this officer is photographing them.” photo by Natalie Fertig. Natalie wrote: “Columbia Height station is closed right now, the yellow/green is going straight from Shaw to Petworth. Sounded like the conductor said it was because of “police activity.”
WASHINGTON, DC
nwahomepage.com

Fort Chaffee sniper competition

Fayetteville City Council renames street to honor fallen Officer Stephen Carr. Senator Tom Cotton says diplomatic Olympic boycott is only 'half measure'
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
polksheriff.org

Vehicle arson in Fort Meade

Polk County Sheriff's detectives are assisting the State Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives in an investigation involving arson to a vehicle parked on Perry Avenue North in Fort Meade. The arson occurred on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The suspect vehicle, seen here, is possibly a small white SUV. If...
FORT MEADE, FL
popville.com

December 7 Coronavirus Data Posted: 68,262

Yesterday there were 68,134 total positives. “The District’s reported data for December 7, 2021 includes 126 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 68,262. The District reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Tragically, 1,197 District residents have lost their lives due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

