Thanks to Kyle for sending. DC Fire and EMS reports: “Working Fire 3600 block 16th St NW. Fire 10th floor apartment.”. From AlertDC: “DC FEMS reports the 3600 block of 16th Street NW is closed due to fire activity. Please use alternate routes.”. December 13 Coronavirus Data New...
Dc swept up the leaves in piles but didn’t come get them! Happened this morning in Fort Davis, SE. I think a hot car may have been the cause. [Ed. Note: DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East.] I saw it smoking then it quickly burst into fire.
Daniel writes at 9:02am: “Anyone else hear gunshots at 4th and Delafield NW? If so, that’s a new record for an early morning shooting. :(. Oh yeah, definitely a guy shot on 4th St. Tons of police showed up. Sadness for this neighborhood.”. Julie writes: “4-6 gunshots followed...
Cheryl asks DC Water: “is the dirt in my home’s water connected to road work in 1400 Block of Florida NW?”. Missed Connection – “she did the right thing when she didn’t need to.”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Joanna Hiatt Kim...
“UPDATE: MTPD has arrested 15-yo suspected of firing shots at Columbia Heights Stn Dec 8. He was taken into custody w/o incident. Second armed individual believed to have been involved, 22-year old Marco Morgan, of District Heights, was arrested the night of the incident.”
“Image of fully involved vehicle on I-295 N/B that was quickly extinguished by #DCsBravest. 2 occupants who were able to self evacuate prior to our arrival were transported by Medic units to area hospitals with serious injuries.”. “Auto fire I-295 N/B prior to exit 5C. Fully involved auto with 2...
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. At approximately 10:06 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
“Police officers and detectives are on the platform. There are bullet casings on the ground, this officer is photographing them.” photo by Natalie Fertig. Natalie wrote: “Columbia Height station is closed right now, the yellow/green is going straight from Shaw to Petworth. Sounded like the conductor said it was because of “police activity.”
Polk County Sheriff's detectives are assisting the State Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives in an investigation involving arson to a vehicle parked on Perry Avenue North in Fort Meade. The arson occurred on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The suspect vehicle, seen here, is possibly a small white SUV. If...
Yesterday there were 68,134 total positives. “The District’s reported data for December 7, 2021 includes 126 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 68,262. The District reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Tragically, 1,197 District residents have lost their lives due to...
