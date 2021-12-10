ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Admits He is Not Worried About Recent Chelsea Form Ahead of Leeds United Visit

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is not worried about his side's recent form as they prepare to host Leeds United on Saturday.

The Blues are on a poor run of from, winless in their last three matches in all competitions.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match, Tuchel kept positive as he told the press that he is not worried about Chelsea's poor form of late.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Chelsea have faced an injury crisis in recent weeks, with no senior midfielder available for their match against Zenit on Wednesday, forcing Tuchel to line-up with Reece James and Ross Barkley in a double six.

When asked to explain his side's poor form, Tuchel said: “For me it is more about the last three games. Watford, West Ham United and Zenit game. The way we played was like I said, we had the feeling we were not ready to play against Watford and match the intensity right from the start.

"We escaped nevertheless and managed to win, to grow into the game on an acceptable level. West Ham was first half a very good game, second half an okay match but a terrible result for us. Now we had a lot of changes and let a win slip through the fingers in the very last minute.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"Let’s be honest, if you have the lead four times in two matches and you escape with one point and six goals conceded, it’s not the moment to look away and pretend nothing is happening. It is happening and I think it is still a matter of details, a matter of small things and not to worry about the big pictures. There are reasons for it."

The German continued to reveal the reasons behind Chelsea's winless run, arguing that having no fit midfielders affected his team's performances.

"We played in Zenit without any central midfielder who is used to play in central midfield. The same a bit for Watford. From here we go but still you find a lot of arguments for why it is like this. In the end we are not happy. The performances are not horrible, not bad.

IMAGO / Russian Look

"It is average, average looks kind of horrible when you play and work for Chelsea. This can happen.

"Like I said, I have the feeling we drop from good performance to average performance when we lead. This is very unusual for us, this should not become common. We learn now hopefully twice from experience and have the chance to prove this tomorrow.”

Chelsea will be hoping to find their feet early against Leeds and leave Stamford Bridge with three points to help them add to their points tally at the top of the Premier League table.

