Public Health

Governor Hochul Brings Back NY Mask Mandate Amid COVID Surge

By Matty Jeff
 4 days ago
In an effort to help curb the winter COVID surge and keep business open, New York is putting a new mask and proof of vaccination mandate into place. In a plan announced by Governor Hochul earlier today, the new mandate would require "...masks will be required to be worn in all...

Observer

Officials say mask order a ‘burden’

The return of a face mask mandate in New York state is drawing a range of opinions from local leaders. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the mandate on Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state. The mandate will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 13. Chautauqua County Executive...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Local businesses react to Gov. Hochul's mask mandate

New York State businesses are reacting to the state mandate for indoor mask-wearing that starts on Monday. Depending on the business, each one had very different things to say about the new mandate. Truly Rhe, a local retail shop in Troy, said it's no shock to them. "Our circumstances change,...
ALBANY, NY
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 61

Connecticut communities reinstating mask mandates amid COVID case surge

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An uptick in COVID-19 cases has prompted towns and cities around the state to take steps to help stop the spread. "Unfortunately, like the rest of the state, just in the last couple of weeks, we've seen a substantial increase in cases to where we're back in high community transmission," said Laurence Burnsed, health director for the town of East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY): I Am Totally Opposed To New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY), New York Republican Gubernatorial candidate, tells to Brian Kilmeade he is totally opposed to New York Governor Kathy Hochul announcing a statewide indoor mask mandate unless a business has a vaccination mandate. Zeldin says what we need right now is more respect for individual liberty, freedom, more emphasis on therapeutics and not trying to instill fear for political calculation and to assert more government control.
The Ithaca Voice

COVID Update: Hochul orders new mask mandate, Cornell raises threat level amid “deeply concerning” case jump

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The COVID-19 pandemic marches onward, with a new set of developments as cases steeply rise both locally and statewide. Governor Kathy Hochul, in response to growing case numbers and the arrival of the Omicron variant in New York, issued a mask mandate for businesses in New York that are not requiring patrons to be vaccinated to enter. In other words, the vast majority of businesses are now under a mask mandate in New York.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Indoor mask rules are back in NY as cases surge

A mask mandate for shops and other indoor spaces in New York state took effect Monday as officials confront a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks would be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
hngn.com

New York's Mask Mandate Kicks Back Amid Worst COVID-19 Surge in 9 Months; Supreme Court Denies Request To Block The Requirement

Six months after it was abolished, New York's mask law returns to interior settings. The mandate comes as officials are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Governor Kathy Hochul reinstated the law on Friday, stating that masks are necessary in all indoor public locations unless the companies or venues provide evidence of immunization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

New York State Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Monday; If Not Enforced, Business Owners May Be Fined $1,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Orlando Sentinel

Slight rise in COVID-19 infections, omicron variant concerns Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

As COVID-19 infections crept up in November so did Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ concern over a new variant of the virus. He said he expected a post-Thanksgiving bump in new COVID-19 cases, calling it “predictable” as families gathered for holiday feasts and the White House lifted international travel bans for overseas tourists to begin visiting Central Florida’s attractions for the first ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

James drops out, mask mandates return and Malatras resigns

In a true sign that nature is healing, SantaCon (unfortunately) has returned to New York City. Droves of rowdy, drunken people dressed as Santa Claus will once again flood the streets of Midtown, the East Village and surrounding neighborhoods, creating nightmarish conditions for any New Yorker going about their day. So be merry and beware as one of the worst days in the city returns after a pandemic break. Keep reading for the rest of the news from this jam-packed week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
