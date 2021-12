For well nigh two years now Democrats across America have urged strict restrictions and obedience from the nation in all matters regarding COVID. Turn your life upside down, send your kid to school in masks to eat lunch in chilly weather on the ground of the yard, and by all means get your two, or three, or however many vaccination jabs. If it can save just one life, and all that. But when it comes to crime, these same lefties have more risk tolerance than a drunk 22-year-old at a Vegas craps table. What gives?

