Monkees Co-Founder Michael Nesmith Dead at 78

Monkees star Michael Nesmith has died of heart failure at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. He was 78. "With infinite love, we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," Nesmith's family members said today in an official...
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to "SDAB" featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking's depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk.
Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
A frail Phil Collins took to the stage with his band Genesis as part of their The Last Domino? Tour at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Friday night. The singer, 70 - who is touring with fellow bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, both 71 - was joined by his 20-year-old son Nic on drums.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
It’s true, The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are competitive with each other. But at the same time, each one recognizes their fellow coaches' incredible talent. Case in point when folks recently got a sneak peek of late-night host Jimmy Fallon’s upcoming music and...
The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
When Christopher Knight proposed to Cara Kokenes, his TV mom welcomed her with open arms. Florence Henderson, who has long been celebrated as one of America’s most beloved TV moms thanks to her role as Carol Brady in the ‘70s sitcom "The Brady Bunch," passed away in 2016. She was 82.
As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's newborn babies are ready for their close-up. While lying in bed, 6-week-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James and their dads posed for an adorable family selfie posted to Instagram on Monday. "Violet Betty giving the judging looks and Alexander James just trying to get...
The time has finally arrived for Shania Twain, who has been counting down the days to her residency in Las Vegas. The award-winning singer worked her magic on the crowds on the first day of the show, and her stage outfit was everything. Taking to Instagram after the opening night,...
John Lennon‘s older son Julian has revealed he had an emotional reaction when he got to watch a preview of the upcoming Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back in Los Angeles this past week. In a recent message on his Instagram that accompanied a new photo of him with his...
There are big hits, the one's that go Top 10 on the national charts. Then there are huge hits, those that go to the top, #1. Of course there are legendary classics, those songs that stay around and sound great year after year after year. And then there are what...
Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
SAN ANGELO, TX –– As ranchero music fans continue to mourn the loss of the legendary Vicente Fernandez, the King of Country is expressed his condolences on social media.
In a tweet Strait called Fernandez "one of my heroes."
We'll say it loud: James Brown's estate's got a brand-new home. Primary Wave Music, a company that specializes in marketing estates and song catalogs, has bought all of Brown's remaining assets, reports The New York Times. That includes ownership over the late musician's estate, music rights, and control over how his name and likeness are used.
