ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health officials are closely monitoring the Omicron COVID-19 variant, but they are not yet issuing any new guidelines. While cases in the state have been on the rise in recent weeks, the Delta variant continues to be the concern. But there is a lab in Nutley that has started to turn its attention to Omicron, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Monday. Staring into the face of the pandemic every day, scientist Nancy Zhao helped develop a test at the lab that rapidly detects different variants. Now, that includes Omicron. “Is that something that’s conscious on your minds —...

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO