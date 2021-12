While Pittsburgh Steelers fans are rightly mad at Chase Claypool, they could really use the veteran leadership of JuJu Smith-Schuster. No, I’m not joking. Smith-Schuster is in just his fifth year out of Southern Cal, but in that short time he’s established himself as one of the faces of the Steelers’ receiving corps, and one of the more dependable players on Pittsburgh’s roster.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO