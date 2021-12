The 49ers were at a tipping point in Week 14. A loss could’ve been a disaster, but a win moved them up a spot in the NFC playoff picture and put them on the fast track to securing a postseason berth. Perhaps more impressive than the win itself was how they did it. Their performance in a 26-23 overtime victory over the Bengals was different from their typical formula, and moved them up two spots to No. 12 in the USA TODAY NFL power rankings.

