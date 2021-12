Being The Ricardos may try its best but the new film–written and directed by Aaron Sorkin–contains a host of problems. First and foremost, Javier Bardem is from Spain, not Cuba. To have better representation, the actor playing Desi Arnaz should be from Cuba. Depending on who you speak with, this is potentially a major problem. Sorkin’s opinion on the matter–see interview link below–is that “Spanish and Cuban aren’t actable.” He believes that the same also applies to his feelings on gay and straight. Not everyone agrees when it comes to casting but for what it’s worth, Lucie Arnaz approves of Bardem’s casting. Think of it this way: it’s almost like casting an Ashkenazi Jew for the role of a Sephardic Jew or vice versa.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO