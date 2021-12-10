Holiday Crockpot Cocktails!

The first few days of December have come and gone, and Nigella Lawson's Instagram profile pic currently features her wearing an appropriately festive Santa hat. Giving her fans the season's jolly greetings, Lawson commenced a monthlong Christmas-themed recipe drop on her website. Describing herself as a "traditionalist when it comes to Christmas," Lawson said that through December, she will be sharing tons of classic holiday recipes as well new ones that she has grown to love. If there's holiday cooking inspiration that you need, Lawson has a promising supply of festive recipes in store!

