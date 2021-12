Despite being the most wonderful time of the year, statistics show that the festive period is the deadliest on America’s roads. In 2018, in one week alone, there were 285 deaths due to drunk driving according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). On New Year’s Day, drunk driving-related deaths skyrocket to 129% above the […] The post Holiday Road Risk: 2 in 3 Marylanders plan on staying over with family this Christmas in order to avoid drunk drivers, survey reveals. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO