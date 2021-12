Chris and Annesia Rhodes live the American dream in their Ellicott City home with their four daughters Reese, Olivia, Belle, and newborn Savannah. The Rhodes’ love for each other started in their college days when they were student-athletes at the University of Maryland back in the fall of 2007. Chris was a defensive lineman for the football team, and Annesia was a forward on the women’s soccer team. It was the chaotic lifestyle of being a student-athlete that allowed them to be together.

