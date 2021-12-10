ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Antibody Drug Authorized for Compromised Immune Systems

By Ralph Ellis
WebMD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 10, 2021 -- The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for an antibody drug called Evusheld to protect people with compromised immune systems from contracting COVID-19, the FDA said in a news release. Previously authorized antibody drugs are for people who caught COVID or were exposed to somebody...

www.webmd.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

The DEA Is Making It Impossible for Many to Get Addiction Meds

Martin Njoku never imagined his decision to dispense buprenorphine—a medication used to treat opioid addiction—would be the death knell to his career as a pharmacist. But that’s exactly what he said happened after the Drug Enforcement Administration issued him an immediate suspension order in August 2019, after showing up for a surprise inspection the year before.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

J&J Shot Loses Antibody Protection Against Omicron in Study (1)

South Africa’s Moore says shot may still protect vs disease. Moore gave presentation at an online African health conference. vaccine produced virtually no antibody protection against the omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory experiment, underlining the new strain’s ability to get around one pillar of the body’s defenses.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Immune Systems#Antibodies#Covid#Md#The Associated Press
WebMD

Some Hospitals Drop Worker Vaccine Mandates

Dec. 15, 2021 -- Some of the largest hospital groups in the U.S. have dropped COVID-19 vaccine requirements for staff after a federal judge temporarily stopped the Biden administration mandate for health care workers. AdventHealth, the Cleveland Clinic, HCA Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare said they canceled the requirements...
HEALTH
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
illinois.edu

Why did so many turn to ivermectin instead of vaccines?

Before this year, you may have heard of the drug Ivermectin if you were unfortunate enough to have head lice. Or, you may have heard of it if you were a veterinarian working with horses. But recently this drug, of which there is a human version and an animal version, has been in the news because people are using Ivermectin, without any evidence, for the treatment of COVID-19. Doctors say not only is this NOT an effective way to treat COVID-19. It's incredibly dangerous.
AGRICULTURE
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Bags FDA Approval for XELJANZ

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to the supplemental New Drug Application (NDA) for the first-of-its-kind oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor XELJANZ (tofacitinib). XELJANZ is designed to treat adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a chronic, inflammatory disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Upadacitinib Receives FDA Approval for Treatment of Active Psoriatic Arthritis

The safety profile observed in patients with active psoriatic arthritis administered upadacitinib was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The FDA has approved upadacitinib (Rinvoq; AbbVie) for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

COVID-19 and Our Immune System

At the first hint of invading organisms, the immune system launches an orchestrated attack that usually destroys and eliminates them. Our immune system will memorize the pathogen after an infection and after reinfection recognize and destroy the same pathogen. Three different cells in the immune system retain memory: Memory B...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox16.com

Monoclonal antibodies combo helps prevent COVID-19

(Baptist Health) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has OK’d the emergency use of a new monoclonal antibodies combination that may help prevent COVID-19 in two specific high-risk groups. Here are some key questions and answers about AstraZeneca’s Evusheld. What is it?. Evusheld consists of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

FDA decision for BMS drug Orencia marks a first for acute graft versus host disease

Patients undergoing a bone marrow or stem cell transplant face the prospect of a dangerous and potentially fatal immune response. The FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb drug Orencia as a way to stave off this condition, called acute graft versus host disease. The regulatory decision makes the drug the first one approved for preventing this transplant procedure complication.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy