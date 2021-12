US lawmakers are set to vote Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against Donald Trump's former top aide Mark Meadows for refusing to testify before the congressional panel investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol. There is no doubt the citation will be adopted, taking the former congressman a step closer to becoming the first White House chief of staff to face prosecution after leaving the post since H.R. Haldeman in the Watergate scandal nearly 50 years ago. "We've given Mark Meadows every opportunity to cooperate. He's brought this situation on himself," the House January 6 select committee said in a statement. The panel is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the November 2020 election in the run-up to the Capitol riot -- as well as the help he got from Meadows and others.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO