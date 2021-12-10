ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm," In its Surprising Eleventh Season, Shows We're Not All That Different

By Ainsley Andrade
mediavillage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurb Your Enthusiasm is more than halfway through its eleventh season at this exact moment -- and series creator Larry David hasn't lost...

www.mediavillage.com

Wesleyan Argus

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Returns in Aged Yet Undeniably Funny Form

This article contains spoilers for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11. If “Seinfeld” was a show about nothing, “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is a show about even less than nothing. “Curb” debuted in 2000 and depicts a fictionalized version of David’s daily life as an established Hollywood writer-producer...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

La Brea creator says Season 2 will feature "a world completely different from anything we’ve seen on the show so far"

"One of the fun things about the show is that we want to keep ourselves open to lots of different story possibilities, and the world of these sinkholes and the science we’ve set up behind it allows you to have different time periods that we can explore," says creator and co-showrunner David Appelbaum in reflecting on Tuesday's Season 1 finale.
BREA, CA
Collider

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Episode 7 Review: Antagonistic Larry David Makes For the Season's Best Episode

Larry David - the character - is always best on Curb Your Enthusiasm when he has an adversary. In Season 11, we’ve mostly had a revolving door of temporary enemies, whether it’s the manager at a sushi restaurant, his optometrist, or Dylan O’Brien. But David’s latest enemy, Irma Kostroski (Tracey Ullman) is so powerful, David calls her the most unappealing person he’s ever met, a character so foul, she gets her name right in the title of the episode.
TV SERIES
Person
Larry David
Primetimer

Why Susie Essman's Curb Your Enthusiasm costumes are more garish than ever

Essman credits her costume designer Leslie Schilling, who joined the show in 2016, with mastering “the Susie Green look." “It almost makes it a little funnier whenever she’s wearing (something) very sparkly, but she’s calling someone a motherfucker or like, you know, a fat f*ck or something because she herself looks so ridiculous while she’s saying all of it. It’s like a part of her personality that’s like a security blanket because she’s like, ‘No one’s going to mess with me if this is how I look and I can mess with everyone else,’” says Schilling. But Essman points out that she's responsible for her character's look. “Larry (David) and I, over the past 21 years and 11 seasons, have never had a discussion about the character," says Essman. "Not about anything, about our relationship, about the character, about what she looks like, about what she dresses like. That was all on me.” One thing that Essman maintains is that she wants Green to look “as though it’s real.” “I don’t want it to be a cartoon," Essman adds. "And there’s a fine line there between her dressing like a cartoon and dressing like a real person. You don’t want it to cross the line where it’s unrealistic, even though it’s comedy."
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and More

I enjoy few things more than a good ol' Christmas movie, but there are so many to watch (and so many streaming services to watch them on) that figuring out your holiday viewing schedule could get overwhelming. We're here to help with our list that includes the classics you'll probably be rewatching for the millionth time, like Home Alone, Elf, and A Christmas Story, but we've also included some lesser-known movies we love to watch during the holiday season, like Tangerine and Black Christmas. Whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Peacock, we promise there's something here that'll help get you in the spirit.
MOVIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges. While Max celebrated the big win by reclaiming her office at the lab, Sara and Gil opted for the thrill of a ride on his favorite...
TV SERIES
Decider

HBO’s ‘We’re Here’ Is the Best Drag Show of 2021

Trust and believe, there was no shortage of drag content in 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race continued its Emmy-winning reign and, between the mother series and its many international children, released approximately 246 seasons. The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula came back for more, reaching new heights of popularity via its new home on Shudder. Paramount+ got up in the gig with the launch of the singing competition Queen of the Universe. We even got an honest-to-Ru drag queen holiday movie in VH1’s The Bitch Who Stole Christmas. But of all the drag content in 2021, none were as powerful, essential, cathartic, and life-changing as HBO’s We’re Here.
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

This Holiday Season, We’re Giving Thanks For the Himbos of TikTok

As the holiday season rolls around, the cohosts of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast about TikTok and internet culture, are giving thanks for one special thing: the Himbo. More from Rolling Stone. For DLTF’s very special holiday episode, cohosts Brittany Spanos and EJ Dickson are doing an expanded...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale Has Attracted the Series’ Highest Viewership Yet, According to HBO

Logan Roy did it again. The media baron’s checkmate vs. his kids had fans buzzing following Sunday night’s Season 3 finale, and it paid off in initial viewing. According to HBO, the episode, “All the Bells Say,” delivered 1.7 million viewers across all platforms in same-day viewing. That’s a new series high for the show, which has averaged a linear rating of around 543,000 this season. HBO had previously touted the Season 3 opener of the family-dynasty drama as its most watched, averaging over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms. For the finale, HBO reported that total viewing increased 47% versus...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
TV SERIES

