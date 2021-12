A LOT has happened in Disney World in 2021, and so many more things will arrive in the parks and resorts in 2022. We’ve already shared the list of dates you need to know for 2022 and why 2022 could be an even bigger year in Disney World. But, before we hop to the future, let’s take a look at some things that will be going away, ending, or changing soon. There are quite a few things that you’ll actually do in Disney World for the LAST time in December of 2021. Here’s our list of them so you can fully take advantage of them or appreciate them before things change!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO