When it comes to the wardrobes of the royal family members, they always rely on several staples: glistening red carpet gowns, modest sweaters, and tailored coats. The latter piece is crucial to creating that polished look when the royals are attending public events. For instance, Kate Middleton loves her smart outerwear from the likes of Reiss, Erdem, and Catherine Walker. It seems her family, too, shares her penchant for buttoned-up, minimalist cover-ups. On Dec. 8, Princess Beatrice and Pippa Middleton wore matching coats from The Fold while meeting up with the Duchess of Cambridge. (Princess Beatrice is a cousin of Middleton’s while Pippa is Middleton’s younger sister.)

