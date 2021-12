No matter the holiday or special occasion, sticky rice is always, always part of the feast. These days, of course, satchels of glutinous rice can be found at most markets, and a rice cooker with a sticky or sweet rice setting will cook the rice in no time. Here’s one of the Pham family’s favorite versions, where Chinese sausage, and fluffy-salty-sweet pork floss are gently folded into the sticky rice, which is then finished with a shower of fried shallots. We can eat this sticky rice any time of day, from breakfast to lunch to dinner, or as a snack in between.

