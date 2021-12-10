Review: 'Being the Ricardos' is informative, not as entertaining as it should be

When I was a kid, I watched reruns of I Love Lucy religiously on afternoon TV. I learned how comedy bits and scenes work by seeing the black-and-white episodes about the crazy redhead and her Cuban husband, played by real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. More than that, as a child of immigrants, I related to Ricky Ricardo and his attempts to make sense of American life, as well as America’s attempts to make sense of him. Among other things, that vein of cultural difference was one reason why the show made other sitcoms of its time seem as flavorless as Wonder Bread. A film about the show by Aaron Sorkin, who is clearly as much of a Lucy-head as me, should be catnip for me. Still I walked out of Being the Ricardos feeling unsatisfied and overstuffed at the same time.

