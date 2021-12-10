Review: 'Being the Ricardos' is informative, not as entertaining as it should be

So, with Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos,” let’s just start with the obvious: Nicole Kidman is a strange choice to play comedy icon Lucille Ball. She’s too tall, too old (during the time period in which the movie is set, Ball was about 40; Kidman is 54) and in her roles generally projects a whispery fragility that doesn’t seem to suit Ball in the slightest. (Was Debra Messing even considered?) But sometimes, miscasting can be very interesting, in the hands of an actor who knows what she’s doing — and Kidman is definitely that. Here, she creates a nuanced and believable version of Ball (and of “Lucy,” the character Ball played on her sitcom “I Love Lucy,” though we don’t see much of her), meticulously introducing us to a serious, thoughtful woman obsessed with the details of comedy, who understood what it meant to have power at a time when few women did.

