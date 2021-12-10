ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Information Analysis announces $10M equity financing

By Manshi Mamtora
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation Analysis (IAIC) announces sale of 3,289,525 units at a price of $3.04 per unit in a private investment in public...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

HBT Financial announces $15M stock repurchase program

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has announced a new stock repurchase program to buyback up to $15M of its common stock. The new program will become effective after the expiration of firm's current stock repurchase plan on December 31, 2021.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Eos Energy names new finance chief

Eos Energy (NASDAQ:EOSE) appoints Randall B. Gonzales as the company's new chief financial officer, to succeed Sagar Kurada who has announced his intention to resign, effective January 11, 2022. Gonzales previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Lydall, a global provider of specialty filtration and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Leslie's slips on secondary offering of 12.50M shares

Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) has announced a secondary offering of 12.50M shares of its common stock by selling stockholders. Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. All proceeds from the sale will go to the selling stockholders. Leslie's also announced a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Financing#Information Analysis#Iaic
Seekingalpha.com

TPG RE Finance Trust declares $0.24 dividend and a special dividend of $0.07

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) declares $0.24/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Directors also approved an additional, non-recurring special cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. Both payable Jan. 25; for shareholders of record Dec. 29; ex-div Dec. 28. See TRTX Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

NuScale to go public via merger with SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition in deal valued at about $1.9 billion

NuScale Power LLC, a provider of small modular nuclear reactor technology, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.9 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday. The combined company will be renamed NuScale Power Corp., and will list under the ticker "SMR." It will have gross proceeds of up to $413 million, including a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $181 million backed by investors including Samsung C&T Corporation, DS Private Equity and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley's sponsor, Pearl Energy. "NuScale's SMR technology is safe, reliable and scalable and the first and only to receive Standard Design Approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission," said the statement. Fluor , NuScale's majority shareholder, will own about 60% of the combined company and remain a partner to NuScale. The company's power plant design can generation up to 924 megawatts a day of electricity. The company's leadership team will remain in place. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SentinelOne director buys $1.44M shares

In a regulatory filing, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) disclosed that its director Mark Peek bought 30K shares of common stock at $48.0191 on December 13th for a total outlay of $1.44M, boosting his stake by 276%. The move leaves Mark Peek with ownership of 40,860 shares. Shares of SentinelOne are up 3.29%...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Uxin reports FQ2 results; issues Q3 revenue guidance

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.25. Revenue of $53.69M (+24.5% Y/Y) We expect our total revenues to be in the range of RMB480 million to RMB500 million for the three months ending December 31, 2021 vs. RMB322.9 million in Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Vontier commences exchange offer

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) commenced an offer to exchange all of its company's outstanding unregistered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 for an equal total principal amount of the company's registered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026, all of its outstanding unregistered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 for equal total principal amount of its registered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 and all of its outstanding unregistered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 for equal total principal amount of company's registered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Independence Realty Trust shareholders approve merger with Steadfast Apartment

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stockholders approve the issuance of shares of IRT common stock to stockholders of Steadfast Apartment REIT (OTC:STFR) in connection with IRT's previously announced merger with STFR. The two companies held separate special stockholder meetings today in connection with the deal. STFR stockholders voted to approve the...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Essent Group amends and extends $825M credit facility

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) has amended its credit facility to increase the total facility from $625M to $825M. Terms that provide for an increase in the revolving credit facility from $300M to $400M; the issuance of an additional $100M term loan; and the revolving credit facility and term loans maturing concurrently in December 2026.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Jackson Financial to repurchase $125M shares from Prudential and Athene

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) as part of its previously disclosed $300M share repurchase program, has signed agreements to repurchase Class A common stock from Prudential plc (PUK) and Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate 1A. (Athene) for a total purchase price of~ $125M. The company is repurchasing a total of 2,242,516 shares of...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

CURO Group's Flexiti announces C$527M term securitization facility led by National Bank

CURO Group Holdings' (NYSE:CURO) subsidiary Flexiti Financial announces signing of a new C$527M securitization facility led by National Bank with financing also provided by an affiliate of Bank of Montreal and funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management. Combined with its pre-existing C$500M revolving warehouse credit facility, Flexiti now has access...
CREDITS & LOANS
Seekingalpha.com

Banco Santander announces second extension for Santander Consumer USA tender offer

Santander, wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander (SAN +0.3%), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its earlier announced tender offer to acquire all shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) for $41.5/share. From its prior extension to Dec.9, the tender offer is now scheduled to expire on Dec.16. Under...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Vector Group announces Douglas Elliman spin-off

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) approves the spin-off of Douglas Elliman, expected to be completed in late-December. The company will operate the tobacco segment of its business, which includes the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the US through subsidiaries Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco.
ECONOMY
cannin.com

Cansortium Announces Exercise of Equity Cure Right

Cansortium Announces Exercise of Equity Cure Right. Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today provided notice that it has exercised its first equity cure right under its previously announced $71 Million Credit Agreement.
BUSINESS
nerej.com

Washington Trust provides financing to Equity Industrial Partners for acquisition of 125,000 s/f in Quonset Business Park

North Kingstown, RI Washington Trust’s commercial real estate group financed Equity Industrial Partners’ acquisition of a 125,000 s/f industrial property located at 600 Callahan Rd. in Quonset Business Park. Equity Industrial Partners (EIP) is a privately held developer and operator of industrial warehouse, distribution, and office facilities throughout...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy