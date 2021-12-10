ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NGRID's tactics and boat challenged

By Editorials
Block Island Times
 4 days ago

As previously reported in The Block Island Times, National Grid has pulled out, packed up, and headed home for the winter. And when they come back in the March, this time things might be different. The company has been working on reburying its sea2shore cable for quite some time,...

Block Island Times

South Fork Wind gets go ahead from D.C.

South Fork Wind, an up to 12 turbine offshore wind farm to be located 19 miles southeast of Block Island, and 35 miles east of Montauk Point, got its “Record of Decision” from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on November 24. The decision includes an environmental review and essentially means that the project has been approved, except for review and acceptance of a construction and operations plan that is expected to be approved in January.
CBS San Francisco

State Utilities Commission Proposal Reduces Solar Rooftop Incentives For California Homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — If you’re thinking of going solar, better act quickly; the California Public Utilities Commission issued a proposed decision Monday to reduce incentives for rooftop solar systems. The proposal is not yet set in stone, with a final vote is set for late January. As KPIX 5 discovered, there are powerful interests on both sides of the divisive issue. READ: California Public Utilities Solar Panel Proposed Decision Utilities argue solar customers are getting too sweet of a deal at the expense of non-solar customers. The solar industry warns reducing incentives could kill rooftop solar and undercut the goal of 100%...
CleanTechnica

Home Battery Storage: The (Solar) Rich Get Richer

Everyone is talking about the vanishing gap between household incomes and the affordability of rooftop solar, and that’s a good thing. Throw a home battery energy storage system into the mix, though, and the gap reappears. Now add the virtual power plant model, and the gap could turn into a yawning chasm of benefits, with none accruing to households that could use the most help with their energy bills. That’s not just a social equity issue. If rapid decarbonization is the game, the name is making both rooftop solar and home energy storage accessible for more households.
Block Island Times

Town Council notes

The council voted unanimously to postpone the licensing item until the January meeting since two council members were not there, Council Member Martha Ball and Second Warden Sven Risom. Council Member Keith Stover said that mopeds were “enough of a public issue that the entire council should be here.”
Block Island Times

Overlook management plan revealed

Town Manager Maryanne Crawford presented the management plan for the Overlook property to the Town Council on November 17, outlining the proposed uses. and planned facilities. The management plan states that approximately 1.75 acres will be considered the development portion of the property, but the exact size and location of this development portion is yet to be determined. The area will be mutually agreed upon by the town and the Block Island Land Trust after “complete engineering studies, appropriate administrative review, architectural plans, and system studies have been made by the town, and [the development portion] may or may not be contiguous.” The management plan goes on to say it is the “expectation” that the development area will be adjacent to the Great Salt Pond.
