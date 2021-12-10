NGRID's tactics and boat challenged

Town Manager Maryanne Crawford presented the management plan for the Overlook property to the Town Council on November 17, outlining the proposed uses. and planned facilities. The management plan states that approximately 1.75 acres will be considered the development portion of the property, but the exact size and location of this development portion is yet to be determined. The area will be mutually agreed upon by the town and the Block Island Land Trust after “complete engineering studies, appropriate administrative review, architectural plans, and system studies have been made by the town, and [the development portion] may or may not be contiguous.” The management plan goes on to say it is the “expectation” that the development area will be adjacent to the Great Salt Pond.

