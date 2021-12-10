Surely We Can Do Better Than This Design for the 79th Street Dock House

Erehwon, the Los Angeles health food store where Miley Cyrus, various Kardashians (Kanye too), and even the likes of Eddie Huang shop for vegan coconut yogurt and smoothies made with chocho protein (if you know, you know), is pretty much a lifestyle brand at this point. “It attracts guys who drive G-Wagons and girls who are sporty and rich and like Yeezys,” Chris Black of the brand consultancy Public Announcement told Vanity Fair last year. “Those people, 5 to 10 years ago, would have been in a club, doing coke, partying, drinking. Now, being healthy is cool. Having a $30 lunch at a grocery store is cool.” It is not altogether surprising, then, as the Los Angeles Times reports, that it’s looking to expand beyond its seven Los Angeles–area stores — possibly even to New York.
