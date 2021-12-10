ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Surely We Can Do Better Than This Design for the 79th Street Dock House

By Justin Davidson
Curbed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan has always been hard on small wooden houses: Over the years, almost all of them have been wiped away, replaced by tougher, bulkier buildings. The latest doomed relic is the clapboard shack on a pier that for eight decades has watched over the 79th Street Boat Basin with benevolence and...

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Teenage New York couple missing after taking train from suburbs to Big Apple

Two New York 15-year-olds have been missing since taking a train from suburban Suffolk County into the Big Apple last Thursday, according to police. Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano intended to board a 3:11 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Manhattan on Dec. 9, the Suffolk County Police Department said Sunday evening. They may have visited Times Square, at the heart of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Only

This Shopping Mall In New York Is So Huge It Has Its Own ZIP Code

Bigger doesn’t always mean better, but when it comes to shopping malls, it’s helpful to have some size. Larger square footage means a bigger variety of stores, and of course, extra amenities. One shopping mall in New York stands out above the rest with regards to size. The massive Destiny USA in Syracuse is the […] The post This Shopping Mall In New York Is So Huge It Has Its Own ZIP Code appeared first on Only In Your State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Dirt

Hamptons Estate of Macklowe Gallery Founders Lists for $60 Million

Click here to read the full article. West End Road, one of the most coveted streets in the Hamptons, is the sublime setting for the home of art world power couple Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe, who are selling their 1.5-acre spread along the serene, sought-after road with a skin-blistering $60 million ask. Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman share the listing. With 170 feet of ocean frontage and views of Georgica Pond, the sizable-but-short-of-huge house spans about 6,100 square feet, with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There’s also a separate three-car garage. Unlike most other houses in...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Robert Moses
CBS New York

New York State Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Monday; If Not Enforced, Business Owners May Be Fined $1,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday. Rozner was outside the City Point Mall in Brooklyn, where a mix of people walked in with and without masks. Some were not aware that starting Monday a mask will be required to go inside. If businesses don’t enforce it, they could be fined $1,000. COVID VACCINE New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Does Succession Sell Luxury Real Estate?

Plenty of movies and TV shows portray lives of extreme wealth, but few have done it as well as Succession, which manages to convey both the seductiveness of that world and the blasé entitlement, even boredom, of the global elite. The show’s production design lingers on the interiors of immense penthouses, Upper East Side townhouses, and Hamptons mansions, providing tantalizing glimpses of spaces that are, for the most part, ignored by the characters. Almost by accident, the show acts as a kind of de facto commercial for the real estate.
REAL ESTATE
Secret Chicago

City Winery’s Winter Domes Have Returned To The West Loop

Last year, as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned outdoor patios and rooftops. Thriving utopias in the summer months, we saw rooftops and patios reinvent themselves during the winter months with igloos, fire pits, and much more offering memorable nights beneath the stars. One of the places that was doing this before Covid began wreaking havoc on our shores was Chicago’s beloved City Winery .
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Hudson River Park#Dock#Waterfront Park#The Parks Department
Curbed

A Family of Three Making $42,000 Will Be Able to Live in Soho

Soho is more than just a wealthy neighborhood — it’s one of the most aspirational places to live in the city. Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Daniel Craig, and John Legend call its landmarked cast-iron buildings home, and residents who aren’t famous (or run hedge funds) still earn double the city’s average household income, which helps when the median rent for a one-bedroom is $4,200. But the plan to redevelop the neighborhood — which the City Council is expected to approve Wednesday after months of raucous community meetings and a court battle — may finally make a dent in Soho’s (and neighboring Noho’s) exclusivity. Hundreds of new apartments will be built in the coming years that lower-income New Yorkers can actually afford, including some who earn $15 an hour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Suburban Italian Staple Carlucci’s Returns With Downtown Chicago Restaurant

After Joe Carlucci closed his namesake restaurant in Downers Grove three years ago, almost immediately he began planning another Carlucci’s that would bring him back to the city. Carlucci has been in the restaurant business for 36 years. “There’s always something in building a restaurant that you don’t realize is...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Those speed humps can be annoying, but do they make streets safer?

Every driver in Chicago has probably encountered a speed hump (yep, they are officially known as humps, not bumps) at some point while traversing the city. It’s safe to say that no one particularly enjoys going over one, but these barriers meant to slow drivers certainly annoy some more than others. Recently, one Chicago resident destroyed a speed hump, resulting in a $500 fine.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Belgium
Curbed

Is Erewhon Attempting New York?

Erehwon, the Los Angeles health food store where Miley Cyrus, various Kardashians (Kanye too), and even the likes of Eddie Huang shop for vegan coconut yogurt and smoothies made with chocho protein (if you know, you know), is pretty much a lifestyle brand at this point. “It attracts guys who drive G-Wagons and girls who are sporty and rich and like Yeezys,” Chris Black of the brand consultancy Public Announcement told Vanity Fair last year. “Those people, 5 to 10 years ago, would have been in a club, doing coke, partying, drinking. Now, being healthy is cool. Having a $30 lunch at a grocery store is cool.” It is not altogether surprising, then, as the Los Angeles Times reports, that it’s looking to expand beyond its seven Los Angeles–area stores — possibly even to New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Curbed

An 1840s Cobble Hill Townhouse Made Whole Again: Before and After Photos

“I am not going to claim that I knew how beautiful it really could become. I really didn’t,” says Peter Guthrie, who used to live around the corner from this 1840s Greek Revival house, which had long ago been divided into apartments, on Henry Street in Cobble Hill. “I loved its position from the outside, and I loved its location. I had no idea that the light would become so incredible.”
VISUAL ART
Curbed

All of Brooklyn Heights Came Together to Stop a Mysterious Chirping Sound

In early November, residents of Brooklyn Heights started to hear a mysterious high-pitched chirping noise around Cadman Plaza Park. Some thought the sound was a car alarm; others thought it was the mechanical whir of a motor. Strangely, the sound changed depending on where you were in the neighborhood. And it wouldn’t stop. The people who live in the Cadman Towers and nearby buildings could hear it at all hours of the day, even through closed windows at night as they tried to sleep. Naturally, people took to Nextdoor to line up their theories while slowly being driven insane. Ultimately, the desperate neighborhoodwide hunt for the source, chronicled in the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, took three whole weeks. While seemingly all of Brooklyn Heights was involved, in the end, one intrepid sound engineer and his wife emerged as the heroes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Dirt

Vulture Capitalist Randy Smith Puts $17.5 Million Price on Park Avenue Triplex

Click here to read the full article. Hedge funder Randall Smith has put his Park Avenue triplex penthouse on the market for $17.5 million. In a gracious 1950s co-operative apartment house, the apartment boasts gorgeous views of Manhattan and Central Park from its multiple terraces. The unit is repped by Tal Alexander at Douglas Elliman. The building is an old-school white brick apartment house designed by Sylvan Bien in 1954. Residents pay huge fees — in the case of Smith’s spread, more than $22,000 per month — to cover a laundry list of amenities that include an attended lobby, a private...
REAL ESTATE
Curbed

L.A.’s Backed-up Port Is Smothering Neighborhoods in Smog

The plan was that I’d meet Theral Golden at a park atop Signal Hill with sweeping views of Los Angeles’s harbor. The 50-year West Long Beach resident wanted to show me the array of container ships that have been idling offshore for months, fouling both air and water, choking his neighborhood. As it turned out, we couldn’t see any ships, or even the port complex itself — the rows of cranes hoisting bright-red and hot-pink boxes of cargo high above the water — and could barely make out the outlines of the buildings in downtown Long Beach, less than three miles away. A thick haze of putty-colored smog blanketed everything.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS New York

JFK Airport’s New Terminal 1 Will Have Nearly 2 Dozen International Gates, Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans Monday to build a new Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. “We are so interconnected with the rest of the globe. We want people to come from all over to find themselves right at the doorstep of New York,” she said. “So they find the opportunity to come here, visit New York, visit our friends in New Jersey, see upstate New York and continue their journey across the nation – but come here first.” Hochul said the 2.4 million square foot terminal will have 23 new international gates to handle more than 20 million customers a year. “It’s hard to imagine how large that is, but it’s going to be built on the current footprint of Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3,” she said. “That’s big. That is a large space.” She expects to break ground on the $9.5 billion project next year, with the first 14 gates opening in 2026. “When it is done, it will be an experience that is worthy of the name New York and worthy of the name John F. Kennedy,” she said. The new terminal will also feature state-of-the-art security and streamlined roadway access.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

From Outside In: Rashid Johnson Has Plied His Status as an Art Star to Effect the Kinds of Change He Wants to See

After meeting at a neighborhood bar a little more than a decade ago, Rashid Johnson and Joel Mesler became such fixtures together on New York’s Lower East Side—where Johnson lived and Mesler owned a gallery—that one day Mesler half-jokingly said to his friend: “‘Look, man, we’ve got to divide Orchard Street properly.” Mesler decided that he would commandeer the thoroughfare two blocks south of Grand Street, while Johnson would take control of the blocks to the north. After quickly becoming the unofficial mayor of his zone, Johnson would “sit out on his porch, on the steps, and smoke cigarettes—and he...
VISUAL ART
Curbed

Eric Adams and Just His Mattress Are Moving to Gracie Mansion

Eric Adams, who can now add Gracie Mansion to his list of “New York residences” where he definitely lives, told reporters on Monday that he really won’t be doing much to redecorate once he moves in. “All I need is a mattress on the floor, that’s all I need,” Adams said, bringing the energy of all four of the grandparents in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the city’s historic mayoral home. Adams also said that he plans to bring a cot into City Hall, similar to when he brought a mattress into his Borough Hall office, presumably because he will be working so hard that he won’t have time to go to, hypothetically, a co-op in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Michael Bloomberg took a $1 salary? Bill de Blasio only shopped at West Elm? Well, Adams will literally eat his dinner on the floor.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy