Cowboy Bebop Star Daniella Pineda Reacts to The Show's Cancellation

While turning in to Netflix's new live-action adaptation of Shinichiro Watanabe's Cowboy Bebop, fans will notice that much is different, but what is assuredly the same is the classic soundtrack from none other than Yoko Kanno. While her most famous work among English-speaking anime fans is assuredly the funky and dynamic sounds of Bebop, Yoko Kanno's music defined decades worth of shows. It's unsurprising that she manages to create so much — she has spent her whole life around music, composing her own music and winning competitions as early as second grade. But with so much under her belt, there's probably a show or two she's had a hand in that you haven't seen yet, so let's break down a few of the best ones among her mountains of material.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO