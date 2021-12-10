ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla stops taking new orders for flagship models outside North America -Electrek

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc has announced it has stopped taking new orders for its flagship Model X and Model S outside North America, Electrek...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

