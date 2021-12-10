Building Connections: Meet PNW Graduate Erik Krause

For the last five years, a creative revolution has been bubbling away in Marfa, Texas. Lumber Club Marfa, an all-girls woodworking club led by artist and dad Larry Bamburg, has been helping to educate and empower young girls about the art and skill of furniture making. Its members range between the ages of seven and 14 and the club has become known for its signature piece – a threaded, three-legged stool, which starts from $300. Each stool is endearingly idiosyncratic, sometimes varying in height and thickness, and occasionally exhibiting a misstep in its making (errors are earmarked by a stamp stating ‘Oops’). All of them are a triumph of will and spirit, embodying the learnings and endurance required by the handmade process.

