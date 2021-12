The long-awaited reboot of Sex and the City is streaming on HBO Max with changes abound. An update: It’s twelve or so years later and the quartet is now a trio, Carrie wears bedazzled pandemic gloves, and costume designers Danny Santiago and Molly Rogers are following in the footsteps of famed designer Patricia Field. With all that said, we couldn’t help but wonder, will the fashion (and apartments) still be as aspirational and enviable? We’re not the only ones with our eyes on the looks: The reboot has already spawned an Instagram account dedicated to the outfits. However, we are still of course closely following the plot; no spoilers, please.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO