Back in 2020, amid the most locked-down of locked-down-months, a package arrived at my house. My family had sent a pie from a local bakery where they live on the East Coast all the way to my house in Los Angeles using the online food-shipping platform Goldbelly. I wasn't that familiar with the site before hand, but that parcel was a fun little virtual 'hug' from afar that was perfect for the moment – and being able to ship special and regional foods to online shoppers turned out to be a boon to restaurants struggling amid the pandemic downturn, too.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO