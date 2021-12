There are laws and regulations for information security in quantum and space environments. Is this sounding like we are in the future yet? Yes, how exciting! The push for space colonization is now actually happening or at least is on the agenda by contrast to a decade ago when all of this was just a pipe dream. Several tech billionaires have recently made it to space, the first space tourists went up to orbit just recently, and plans to send people to Mars are already on the drawing board. Elon Musk and his company SpaceX are already designing and even testing some elements of the extremely complex transport mechanism (a big rocket) that should propel us on the way to Mars. This trip is expected to take approximately six months, with a travel window opening up only once every two years.

