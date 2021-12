Zach Wilson attempted 42 passes but was only able to complete 19 of them for a measly 202 yards. He did not throw a touchdown or interception. To no one's surprise, Wilson struggled mightily without his two top receivers, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. While the Saints have been a pass-funnel defense this season, the Jets' offense simply didn't have the juice to take advantage. On the bright side, Wilson rushed four times for 33 yards. The rookie is completely off the redraft radar and should be treated as an QB3.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO