A pair of Ole Miss defensive tackles entered into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Quentin Bivens and Sincere David are searching for new college football homes. Bivens, a 6-3, 305-pound junior, played in seven games this season, recording 10 tackles. His last action came in the Rebels' Oct. 23, victory over LSU in Oxford. His best game this season came in the season opener versus Louisville when he was credited with three tackles. He appeared in all 10 of the Rebels' games in 2020 with one start, finishing the year with seven tackles. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he played in all 12 of the Rebels' games as a reserve.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO