Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali enters the ring at Madison Square Garden

WNBA star Candace Parker has shared a double dose of good news today --- she has tied the knot to her wife, Anya Petrakova, and the couple is also expecting a baby. "Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together," she wrote.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO