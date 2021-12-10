ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Hilariously Offered Her Signature Vocals to Help Jenny McCarthy on ‘The Masked Singer’

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Country superstar Carrie Underwood stepped in to lend a hand, or voice, to “The Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy.

Earlier this week on the singing competition, fellow judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger sang a duet with two of the contestants, Banana Split and Queen of Hearts. McCarthy initially accepted that she and judge Ken Jeong wouldn’t be invited up on stage. Until Jeong totally threw her under the bus.

“Of course they asked me to sing, but I politely declined,” Jeong revealed in a clip from the show’s Twitter account. “I didn’t want to upstage a singing banana. Also, I didn’t want to exclude Jenny because you know, you can’t sing.”

McCarthy gasped in shock and offense, telling Jeong that “just for saying that, I should probably sing.” She pulled out a bedazzled microphone, stood up, and stunned the crowd with jaw-dropping vocals. And when Jeong called her out and said it wasn’t really her voice, McCarthy (supposedly) sang, “My name’s Jenny McCarthy and I’m genuinely singing this.”

Of course, it wasn’t really McCarthy. It was none other than Carrie Underwood. McCarthy spilled the beans earlier yesterday when she shared “The Masked Singer” video on Twitter.

“Did you guess whose voice this was? Hint: She has THE MOST beautiful voice in the world. It’s the amazing, insanely talented Carrie Underwood She is so FREAKING talented! Love you girl!”

You can check out McCarthy/Underwood’s incredible performance in the clip below. Carrie Underwood also took the time to reply to McCarthy’s tweet, saying, “Awww…thank you… Way to own it!”

We gotta give McCarthy credit. She absolutely did do that. Though Underwood might have helped her out behind the scenes, McCarthy threw herself full-on into the fake performance with believability and gusto. Poor Jeong never knew what hit him.

Carrie Underwood to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Next Week

Carrie Underwood’s cameo appearance on various singing competitions isn’t over just yet. While this week she (or her vocals) appeared on “The Masked Singer,” next week, she’ll take it over to “The Voice.”

Underwood will duet with “The Voice” coach John Legend for a rendition of “Hallelujah” on Tuesday. She’ll be one of many guest performers for the show’s season finale, but we can’t wait to hear this duo sing together.

“So excited to reunite with @johnlegend to perform #Hallelujah next week! Tune in December 14 at 9/8c on @nbc,” Underwood shared on Twitter, along with a photo of the two.

Aside from Carrie Underwood and John Legend, “The Voice” will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Walker Hayes, Alicia Keys, Tori Kelly, Keke Palmer, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. No word on whether fellow judges Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande will perform or not. But make sure you tune in next week, so you don’t miss this!

