Music

Angelus Is Fusing Digicore & Pop. And It Sounds Fantastic

By Audiomack
DJBooth
 5 days ago

Angelus' digicore history runs deep. The internet-based music community, notable as the origin of buzzing artists like midwxst and ericdoa, erases both genre and location boundaries, letting a worldwide network of teenage firebrands cobble together viral hits from their bedrooms. After discovering the broader...

mixonline.com

The Sound of ‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson’s performances as Aretha Franklin in Respect were all sung live on set, and they are stunning. But there is so much more that goes into producing the sound for a series of performances that chart the rise, fall and rise again of the Queen of Soul. First-time director Liesl Tommy introduces Aretha as a 10-year-old girl singing in her father’s living room, then follows her into churches and clubs and eventually into Madison Square Garden for the debut of “Respect.” Here, executive music producer Stephen Bray, music editor Suzana Peric and re-recording mixer, Paul Hsu talk about the setup on the set, challenges of integrating song and score, and beauty of the performances as captured on film.
CELEBRITIES
DJBooth

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. The late, great Juice WRLD made a career of openly battling his demons. Hits like “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are The Same” propelled his rise, while 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance made him into a mainstay. His sophomore album Death Race For Love expanded his sonic palette even further. Losing Juice was a blow to the emo-rap landscape, and to hip-hop overall—his first posthumous release Legends Never Die telegraphed the sheer magnitude of what we lost. Just a few days past his second death anniversary, the estate released Fighting Demons, Juice’s second posthumous album. It’s a bittersweet moment where we gather to remember Juice WRLD’s unbridled talent and wonder what could have been.
MUSIC
mixonline.com

The Sound of ‘Cyrano’

Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett reprise their stage roles in Cyrano, director Joe Wright’s film version of Erica Schmidt’s musical adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac. Find out how supervising sound editors/re-recording mixers Becki Ponting and Craig Berkey went to great lengths to integrate the dialogue and songs — all performed and recorded live on the set — within the action of the movie. The result is a seamless soundtrack that adds a bit of slam poetry–style rapping to the words of Schmidt and the music of Aaron and Bryce Dessner.
MOVIES
DJBooth

Rick Ross, Alicia Keys & Rio Da Yung OG: Best Songs of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here. Rick Ross is Richer Than I Ever Been, literally...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How TikTok Tried, and Failed, to Make NFTs With Pop Stars

NFTs have been the source of eye-popping headlines all year: A $1 million sale here, a $10 million sale there, and the sudden impression that there’s profit and prestige everywhere. But people who worked on NFTs long before they were the subject of mainstream attention are quick to point out that these digital collectibles are not synonymous with easy money and in-the-know cachet. “People love to brag about their successes and never about their failures,” says Justin Blau, a DJ and producer (as 3LAU) who made his own headlines with blockbuster NFT sales at the end of February. “I can tell...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Alicia Keys on Making a ‘Beautiful Circle’ Back to Her Origins With New Double Album, ‘Keys’

Twenty years into her career as R&B’s most sophisticated and anthemic singer, songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys can still shock and awe. Her biggest surprise, however, after the space-soul-inflected “Alicia” album of 2020, is what she has done on her newly released double album, “Keys.” Running through a morning of promotional appearances in New York, Keys told Variety about the two sides to the “Keys” vibe, the latter word being a touchstone in any Alicia convo. The “Original” side of “Keys,” which speaks to her bluesy, piano-heavy vibe — “a homecoming, if you will” —presents the woman we came to know 20...
MUSIC
Variety

‘I Am Woman’ Singer Emmy Meli on Overnight Fame, Writing a Self-Love Anthem and Accidentally Starting a TikTok Movement

If you’ve opened the TikTok app in the past month, chances are you’ve heard the song “I Am Woman.” “I am woman/ I am fearless/ I am sexy, I’m divine/ I’m unbeatable, I’m creative/ Honey, you can get in line,” Emmy Meli croons in a rich, raspy tone over a simple yet catchy drum beat. When the 21-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video of herself singing the hook on Oct. 19 to her 5,000 followers, she had no intention of it blowing up or starting a global trend — but TikTok had other plans. By the next day, Meli says, the video...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’: How Questlove Tells a Story of Black Music and Culture Almost Erased From History

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, is the director behind the documentary “Summer of Soul,” which captures an important part of Black history, culture and music. In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, a series of concerts that came to be collectively referred to as a Black Woodstock, except unlike Woodstock, it was nowhere to really be seen. The shows were unknown even to most music cognoscenti until Thompson discovered there were over 40 hours of footage in existence, captured by producer Hal Tulchin. From footage of Stevie Wonder at a turning point in his career to Mavis Staples duetting with...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

R3HAB and Lukas Graham fuse country folk with dance pop on ‘Most People’

R3HAB has been hard at work at an upcoming album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Wave’ and we just got another tease of his next full length output. The pioneering producer teamed up with Grammy-nominated artist Lukas Graham on “Most People.” It’s a distinctly different affair than what fans may be used to but indicative of R3hab’s ever evolving sonic curiosities. “Most People” shows off the softer side of his style and lets Lukas Forchhammer’s vocals guide the instrumental and establish the single’s country folk tone. Fadil detours from his signature sound to explore a fresh fusion of electronic dance sounds with folk and country driven by lilting guitar instrumentals while Forchhammer’s soulful voice soars above it all. An ode to not giving up on during the tough times, the track’s organic melodies and uplifting chorus strike the perfect balance between heartstring tugging and sing-a-long starting. Look out for more from R3HAB into 2022 when his next album is slated to drop in full.
THEATER & DANCE
MIX 107.9

2022 New Music Release

Besides it just being a new year, there is a lot of new music to look forward to in 2022.  Artists putting out music in the new year include Guns N Roses, Mary Wilson, Slash, Cardi B, George Clinton, and Journey.  Not only will Cardi B release a new album, she will also be in […]
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Aline’ Film, “Freely Inspired by Life of Celine Dion,” Debuts Trailer

Aline, the unauthorized Celine Dion biopic from Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films, now has a trailer and an official poster. The film is a showcase for César Award winner Valérie Lemercier, who directed from a script she co-wrote with Brigitte Buc. She also takes the title role as, well, not Celine Dion but rather a gifted singer named Aline Dieu, playing her from ages 5 to 50 in the fictional musical dramedy “freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion.” Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina and Jean-Noël Brouté round out the cast. Per official press materials, the plot follows Aline as “her powerful and emotional voice captivates everyone who hears it, including successful manager Guy-Claude Kamar, who resolves to do everything in his power to make her a star. As Aline climbs from local phenomenon to best-selling recording artist to international superstar, she embarks on the two great romances of her life: one with the decades-older Guy-Claude and the other with her adoring audiences.” The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, is set for release Jan. 21.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
CELEBRITIES

