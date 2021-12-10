ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Future of Anti-Money Laundering: Assessing Risks by Understanding Crises

bloombergtax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anti-money laundering, or AML, field continues to evolve and grow more complex. The pandemic has shown how fraudsters exploit emergencies. Climate change will exacerbate disaster-related fraud and abuse and drive mass migration. Economic inequality, political instability, and the rise of domestic violent extremism can lead to suspicious activity that financial...

news.bloombergtax.com

Phys.org

Economists question current anti-money-laundering measures

It's not that professors in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the University of Wyoming are involved in money laundering, but they are—sort of. Economists Chian Jones Ritten and Chris Bastian, and their partner, Professor Emeritus Owen Phillips in UW's College of Business, shouldn't have to worry about FBI agents bearing handcuffs on the UW campus this holiday season.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Raisin Bank Teams Up With ComplyAdvantage To Scale Its Anti-money Laundering Program

Raisin DS’s servicing bank, Raisin Bank AG, is teaming up with ComplyAdvantage, the leader in AI-driven financial crime risk detection, to scale its anti-money laundering (AML) program. On the heels of launching as a cloud bank, Raisin Bank needed a provider that could keep pace with fast growth. The scalable solutions offered by ComplyAdvantage across customer screening and monitoring as well as transaction monitoring will support Raisin Bank’s Banking-as-a-Service offerings.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Whitehouse takes aim at global money laundering

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is railing against the “abuse of anonymous corporate structures” and urging an intergovernmental watchdog to strengthen its standards in the global fight against money laundering. “The world is engaged in a ‘clash of civilizations’ between rule-of-law nations and those governed by autocracy, kleptocracy, and criminality,” the Rhode...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

NatWest to pay $351 mln for money laundering offenses

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - State-backed bank NatWest (NWG.L) is to pay 265 million pounds ($351.13 million) in fines, after pleading guilty to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds. The fine, issued as a sentence on Monday, caps a landmark case in which NatWest became the...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
The Independent

Treasury awards $8.7B for lending in minority communities

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday the release of $8.7 billion to help increase lending to small and minority-owned businesses and people living in poorer communities with limited access to banking.The funds from the Emergency Capital Investment Program, which was created this year, will go to 186 community-based financial institutions. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the investments in remarks at the Freedman's Bank Forum, which was hosted by the Treasury Department.“The wealth gap persists today, the homeownership gap persists,” Harris said of the need for the investments. “Black entrepreneurs are three times more likely...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Go easy on the banks’: Treasury pressured City watchdog to slash compensation to mis-selling victims

Sajid Javid and George Osborne pressured the City watchdog to “go easy on the banks” and limit compensation for small businesses that were ruined by toxic financial products, according to a damning review into a decade-long mis-selling scandal.Evidence in an independent report by Jonathan Swift QC contradicts years of denials by the Treasury that government ministers pressured regulators to water down a compensation scheme for business owners wrongly sold interest rate swaps.Swaps were sold as “protection” from rising interest rates but companies were hit with bills of tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds when rates fell. Many businesses...
ECONOMY
AFP

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

The US government will invest nearly $9 billion to increase lending to racial minorities and poorer individuals, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday. Of the total $8.7 billion investment, $3.1 billion will go to institutions controlled by minorities, the release said.
U.S. POLITICS
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Leader

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively. ...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS

